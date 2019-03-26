Woman killed, 3 children critically hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer, troopers say

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Troopers said one driver’s failure to stop at a stop sign led to a deadly crash Monday night in Lumberton.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol released new information Tuesday on the serious crash on Broadridge Road.
Troopers said emergency crews were called around 6:49 p.m. to the intersection of Collins and Broadridge roads.
They said the driver of a tractor-trailer hauling an empty log trailer, Andrew Blake Oxendine, failed to stop at the stop sign of the intersection and collided with a pick-up truck
Troopers said a woman in the truck, Stephanie Nicole Smith, 34, died at the scene. They also said that three children in the truck are critically injured. One was flown to Grand Strand Trauma Center and the other two were flown to McLeod Hospital in Florence, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
The pick-up truck driver was taken to the Chapel Hill Burn Center.
Troopers said charges are pending against Oxendine.
They said no alcohol was involved in the crash.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.