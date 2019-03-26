Woman charged after 3-year-old found wandering alone on side of Longs road

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child after a 3-year-old boy was found wandering alone on the side of a Longs road last weekend.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, 27-year-old Brooke Carr, of Longs, has been taken into custody in connection with this case. She was booked at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, jail records stated.
An HCPD report states officers were called to the area of West Highway 9 and Marlowe Circle in the Longs area Saturday evening after two people found the child on the side of the road and took him into their care.
Both people told police the child didn’t give them his name or where his parents might be.
HCPD officers then put out a call on social media Sunday morning asking for help identifying the child and reuniting him with his parents. By mid-morning, the boy had been identified and his parents found.
As of this time, the child remains in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Social Services, according to the HCPD.
