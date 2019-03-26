WEDNESDAY AT 11: Do civil forfeiture cases always hit their mark?

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - When Braden Carlisle was pulled over for a traffic offense, he had no idea police could take him and his cash into custody.
Carlisle is one of more than 600 people who had their assets seized by law enforcement through Horry, Florence and Marion counties in two years.
His $6,600 is just a fraction of the $2.3 million forfeited to departments across the three counties between 2014 and 2016.
WMBF Investigates civil forfeiture cases, an initiative whose aim may be true, but it may not always hit its intended target.
