Teen found shot dead in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a teen was found dead near Loris on Monday, Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said Tuesday morning.
Moskov said the investigation is in the Flag Patch Road area.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the victim is 18-year-old Martrellyiz Vereen. He was shot shortly before being found, according to the deputy coroner.
Additional details will be released as the homicide investigation continues, Willard said.
