Surfside Beach to be featured on HGTV’s ‘Beachfront Bargain Hunt’

Surfside Beach to be featured on HGTV’s ‘Beachfront Bargain Hunt’
Surfside Beach (Source: Town of Surfside Beach Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff | March 26, 2019 at 6:56 PM EST - Updated March 26 at 6:56 PM

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (HGTV) – The TV spotlight will be on Surfside Beach in April.

HGTV’s show “Beachfront Bargain Hunt’ will film an episode in Surfside Beach from April 23 – 26, according to the town administrator’s report during Tuesday’s town council meeting.

The show follows a family making their dreams of owning a beachfront home a reality, but they do it on a budget.

The cameras will follow the family from home to home in Surfside Beach. So be on the lookout for camera crews along the beach!

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.