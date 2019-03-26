Surfside Beach to be featured on HGTV’s ‘Beachfront Bargain Hunt’

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (HGTV) – The TV spotlight will be on Surfside Beach in April.
HGTV’s show “Beachfront Bargain Hunt’ will film an episode in Surfside Beach from April 23 – 26, according to the town administrator’s report during Tuesday’s town council meeting.
The show follows a family making their dreams of owning a beachfront home a reality, but they do it on a budget.
The cameras will follow the family from home to home in Surfside Beach. So be on the lookout for camera crews along the beach!
