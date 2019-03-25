South Carolina lawmakers pushing for hands-free bills point to other states

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Last week, the South Carolina House of Representatives pumped the brakes on a ‘hands-free’ bill and voted to send it back to committee.
Sometime this week Senator Tom Young (R-Aiken) is expected to file a similar bill in the Senate giving these efforts a lifeline.
Some lawmakers say legislation like this could benefit South Carolinians. They point to other states, like Georgia, who have enacted similar ‘hands-free’ laws.
Trooper First Class Brad Eagler with the Georgia State Patrol said, “You can’t have the cell phone in your hand or support it with any part of your body.”
Georgia’s ‘hands-free’ law went into effect in July of last year.
According to numbers from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), from 2017 to 2018, the number of traffic deaths dropped in Georgia from 1549 to 1514.
State and local law enforcement officials in Georgia don’t attribute the decrease completely to the ‘hands-free’ law, but they say it does play a role. Eagler said, “It's just trying to keep the attention of the drivers on the road where they are going. As opposed to looking at their cell phone, checking emails, looking at the stock report, things like that.”
Georgia State Patrol officials did say they have seen some unintended consequences. “We see a lot of is people trying to hide the cellphone. Which by trying to hide the cell phone, it takes your attention off the roadway even more.”
Troopers say the ‘hands-free’ law could help set a good foundation for the next generation of drivers in Georgia. “It's all about education. The main goal is we want to get people from Point A to Point B safely.”
Right now in South Carolina, law enforcement can pull you over for texting and driving. You could face a $25 fine.
South Carolina lawmakers said 23 states are currently working on similar ‘hands-free’ legislation this session.
