Police look for man believed to be involved in Myrtle Beach First Citizens Bank robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have released photos of a man who is believed to be involved in Tuesday’s First Citizens Bank robbery.
According to a post on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s page, the man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen on foot.
According to Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest, a call came in at 1:30 p.m. about a robbery at the bank at 7500 N. Kings Hwy.
It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the robbery or if a weapon was used. Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at (843) 918-1382.
This is the second time in over three months that this First Citizens Bank has been robbed.
Robert Junior Thomas was charged with kidnapping and robbery in connection with that December 2018 incident at First Citizens.
