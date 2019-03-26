Police ask public for information into shooting death of Loris High student

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a teen was found dead near Loris on Monday, Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said Tuesday morning.
Moskov said the investigation is in the Flag Patch Road area.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the victim is 18-year-old Martrellyiz Vereen. He was shot shortly before being found, according to the deputy coroner.
Vereen was a senior at Loris High School, Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said. She added extra counselors are at the school Tuesday to assist students and staff as needed.
According to a release from the Horry County Police Department, anyone with information related to Vereen’s death is asked to come forward.
Police said they were called to the Flag Patch Cemetery off of Wayside Road in the Loris area around 6:30 p.m. Monday, after getting reports of a person face-down beside a vehicle.
Officers and EMS confirmed that Vereen had died when they arrived, and an investigation was launched.
“It is our sincere hope to bring some form of closure to the family and friends impacted by this terrible loss, and we would appreciate any support the community can offer,” the HCPD release stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-TIPS or email crimetips@horrycounty.org
