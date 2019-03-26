Myrtle Beach working on I-73 ‘confidentiality agreement’ with Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach City Council made a motion on Tuesday to create a confidentiality agreement with Horry County and other cities looking to fund I-73.
The city is looking to work with Atlantic Beach, Aynor, Briarcliff Acres, Conway, Loris, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach and Horry County. Myrtle Beach city leaders said they’re hoping these municipalities will agree to terms of negotiating a local funding agreement.
During Tuesday’s meeting, council said these discussions would most likely take place behind closed doors because of pending lawsuits.
“If the other jurisdictions are amenable they can each send a delegator to talk about what sort of arrangements we can reach as a community to fund I-73,” said Myrtle Beach city spokesman Mark Kruea. “Once that draft proposal is shaped, then it would come back to the public bodies and the public bodies would discuss in public. So the initial conversation would occur in private because there is pending litigation on these topics and then it would come back to the public body for discussion.”
There’s no meeting date yet. Kruea said in order for this meeting to take place all municipalities will first have to agree to the conditions.
