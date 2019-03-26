MBPD to bring in additional resources, talk to community before Bike Week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Memorial Day weekend is just two months away, which means Bike Week is right around the corner.
Myrtle Beach police presented plans on Tuesday to keep attendees and residents safe during the event.
Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby said the department started planning for this year by looking into additional resources and traffic patterns.
To help with the event, they will have assistance from South Carolina Highway Patrol, as well as several agencies throughout South Carolina and some from Georgia.
Crosby also said the department will work with businesses and residents to help answer any questions they may have.
“We are now entering the educational portion of the operation where we want to educate the public as to exactly what they can expect. And by public, we mean those that are planning to attend the festival and our citizens because we want to provide our citizens with as much information as we possibly can to make sure that we answer their questions so they learn how to get around town, what roads may be closed and to alleviate any questions they might have,” Crosby said.
The meetings will start Thursday and will continue every Thursday for the next four weeks.
The business meetings are at 10 a.m. and community meetings are at 6 p.m. Both will be held at the Train Depot on Broadway Street.
