Local vet warns of rise in tick-borne diseases, heartworm in pets

Dr. Isabelle Ying with Myrtle Beach Animal Hospital says she’s seen an influx of Lyme disease and heartworm cases recently, and is predicting even more cases to come in the warmer months. Over the past seven years in Horry County, The Companion Animal Parasite Council shows an increase in heartworm disease by 50 percent and Lyme disease doubling over the past few years. Lyme disease is a bacteria that’s spread by ticks, specifically the black legged tick, also known as the deer tick. Heartworms are parasitic worms that live in the heart and lung of infected animals caused by a bite of an infected mosquito. Both diseases, if left untreated, can lead to serious health risks. Dr. Ying says oftentimes symptoms go unnoticed, which is why she says prevention is key in terms of your pet’s health and your wallet.