Lake City leaders work to solve dangerous traffic problems

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - Lake City officials are working to solve major traffic problems in the area.
City leaders said because of the growth of the city, they’re experiencing a lot of backed up traffic, dangerous truck violations and parking issues.
"We need to make sure that we have a safe and traffic friendly flow through town," Mayor Lovith Anderson said.
Anderson said the five railroad crossings within city limits pose the most threat.
He said despite multiple warning signs to avoid the crossing, most truck drivers continue on over track and get struck, which backs up traffic and puts lives in danger.
"The biggest concern for me is the human capital if someone were to get injured or killed," Anderson said.
Mayor Anderson said an average of 29 trains come through the city a day and 90 percent are freight trains.
“Freight trains haul all kinds of material and surprises on them.” Anderson said.
He said they’ve had numerous incidents of trucks getting struck on the tracks. So far, they’ve been able to call CSX to stop the trains in time while they remove the trucks, but Anderson said that may not always be possible, risking the public’s safety.
“You got a business right here, restaurant right here, so there’s a lot of people in the area,” Anderson said.
Teddy Tarlton owns Coast Line restaurant right near the tracks and has seen his share of safety issues.
"They don't pay it no attention. One day a train is going to come by and it's just going to hit it and there’s nothing they can do about it," Tarlton said.
The mayor said another concern is the high volume of traffic during festivals like ArtFields.
"You have a lot of people that have never been close to a live train. You know we kind of take it for granted because we see them all the time and those folks bring children, they bring elderly, so you have to make sure that you’re thinking about every demographic,” Anderson said.
He said the city is looking to bring in Department of Transportation engineers to do traffic studies on the best and safest way to address the issues.
“We don’t just want to throw something together initially and then you have to come back in one, two, three, five years and do it again,” Anderson said.
A public meeting on the traffic issues will be held next Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Lake City council chambers.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.