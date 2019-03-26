1 killed, 4 in critical condition after crash involving log truck

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – One person was killed and four others are in critical condition after a serious crash Monday night in Lumberton.
Several agencies were called around 7 p.m. to Broad Ridge Road where a pick-up truck and log truck were involved in a wreck.
Robert Ivey with Lumberton Rescue and EMS said a medical helicopter was called to the scene and two of the four critical patients were flown to different hospitals.
“Prayers for those involved in the collision on Broad Ridge Road earlier this evening. Thank you to Britts FD, Pine Terrace FD, Robeson EMS and SHP for their invaluable assistance,” the Lumberton Rescue and EMS posted on their Facebook page.
There are no details right now on how the crash happened.
We will bring you updates as they become available.
