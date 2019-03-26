Improvements coming to Highway 17 Bypass, Highway 501

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two busy main roads in Myrtle Beach are getting makeovers.
Myrtle Beach City Council passed a motion to work with the South Carolina Department of Transportation on improvements to the Highway 17 Bypass and Highway 501.
The Highway 17 Bypass will be getting improvements from Shetland Drive to the Bellamy Interchange where 17 connects to Highway 707.
The Myrtle Beach side of Highway 501 will also see some changes.
The city has been working to realign Highway 501 for several years. The plan is to straighten out the bend at the end of 501 in downtown Myrtle Beach. Right now, 501 takes a hard left to cut through Main Street, but the realignment would make the road empty out on 7th Avenue North instead.
City Spokesperson Mark Kruea said this project is part of Ride III and could take several years to start.
The Highway 17 Bypass project would span about two-miles from Shetland Lane and Fred Nash Boulevard to Highway 707.
"US-17 where they widened it for the backgate, the Bellamy Interchange and made it six lanes there, they left a little piece between the widening for the interchange and Harrelson Boulevard that went back to four lanes. And this will, as I understand it, will widen them both out to a six lane configuration,” Kruea said.
SCDOT said improvements to the Highway 17 Bypass will start in spring 2020.
