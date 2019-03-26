Horry County Council to discuss I-73 funding in April

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Council voted Monday night to move a discussion regarding I-73 funding to next month.
“Let's get a better handle on things before we throw it out. Because I don't think anybody wants to get rid of I-73,” Horry Councilman Johnny Vaught said.
Horry County originally planned to use money from the hospitality tax to fund I-73. But Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach and North Myrtle Beach have voted to keep the money within their respective cities.
