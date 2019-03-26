Highly-anticipated Total Wine store sets grand opening date in Myrtle Beach

Highly-anticipated Total Wine store sets grand opening date in Myrtle Beach
(Source: Total Wine Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff | March 26, 2019 at 3:31 PM EST - Updated March 26 at 3:32 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Wine lovers rejoice. The new Total Wine & More store in Myrtle Beach has set a grand opening date.

The highly-anticipated store will have a grand opening celebration at 9 a.m. on April 11 at the Seaboard Street location. It’s making it’s home in what used to be an HH Gregg store.

The store will offer a selection of wine, spirits and beer.

A portion of the grand opening sales from April 11 to April 14 will go to support the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.