Frost threat returns, Spring-warmth back soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures fall into the 30s through mid-week but the Spring-warmth arrives soon.
The frost threat returns both Wednesday and Thursday morning as a surge of cold air arrives. Temperatures fall into the 30s Wednesday morning with a steady breeze. While the breeze will reduce the threat of frost a bit, it will make it feel cooler around sunrise. Expect the wind chill to fall to around 30° Wednesday morning.
Sunny skies prevail this week and allow for a steady warming trend. We hit the 30s again Thursday morning but that’s the last of the cold weather through the weekend. Afternoon highs climb into the 60s by Thursday and into the middle 70s through the weekend!
Rain chances remain slim until late this weekend. Another cold front arrives Sunday afternoon and will bring in a round of showers and storms. Behind this cold front, we turn chilly again early next week with another threat of frost.
