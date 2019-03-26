FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds and much cooler

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong cold front will deliver a few more showers through the morning followed by clearing skies, gusty winds and much colder temperatures.
Cloudy skies and a few showers will remain in place across the area through the mid morning hours as a strong cold front continues to push off shore. Dryer weather will gradually filter into the region by the afternoon allowing for gradually clearing skies. Winds will turn quite gusty at times today reaching as high as 30 mph. Temperatures in the middle 50s this morning will struggle into the upper 50s by the afternoon.
The cold weather will continue to filter into the region tonight with gusty winds. Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 30s well inland and middle to upper 30s at the beach. The gusty winds will continue tonight and help to prevent any frost from forming, however, those same gusty winds will drop wind chills into the upper 20s at times Wednesday morning.
Sunny skies will return in full force on Wednesday with temperatures once again in the upper 50s to near 60. Another round of cold temperatures and better chance of frost will arrive Wednesday night as temperatures return to the 30s.
Warmer weather will return by the end of the week and into the weekend with afternoon temperatures warming into the 70s.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.