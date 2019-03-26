Federal judge sentences men involved in theft of nearly 70 guns

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two South Carolina men pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing 69 guns in Chesterfield County.
Larry Eugene Alford, 30, and Dale Carroll Drew Oneal, 24, both of McBee, were sentenced in federal court for gun and drug charges. Alford was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison and Oneal was sentenced to 60 months in prison.
Evidenced presented in court showed that on Nov. 14, 2017, two people wearing camouflage-colored clothing and masks and carrying a large cardboard box and blue tote bag broke in the Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) in Patrick, South Carolina. The suspects stole 69 guns.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case and executed a search warrant at a home where a witness saw Oneal and Alford on the day of the burglary with a blue tote bag and a large cardboard box.
Deputies found camouflage-colored clothing, a blue tote bag and two firearms that were stolen from the FFL.
Authorities arrested Oneal a couple of days later on a state probation violation warrant, and officers found a firearm stole during the FFL burglary in the vehicle he was driving. Officers said they also found a second gun stolen during the FFL burglary on the ground near the vehicle.
During Alford’s plea hearing, evidence showed that an undercover agent with the ATF purchased five guns stolen during the FFL burglary from Alford at his home in McBee. The undercover agent also purchased an Oxycodone pill from Alford, according to U.S. Attorney Sherri A. Lyndon.
The charges against Alford and Oneal were the result of an investigation by ATF, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.