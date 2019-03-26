Easter Bunny to visit Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Easter Bunny is set to visit Coastal Grand Mall and is available for pictures with local families starting Saturday, according to a news release.
The Bunny Garden is located in Center Court and open Monday through Sunday during mall hours through April 20.
Bunny Cares, a sensory-friendly event for children with special needs, is also scheduled for April 7 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mall music and lights will be muted while visiting with the Easter Bunny, the release states.
Coastal Grand Mall will also host “Pet Photo Nights” on Monday evenings from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. during the Easter Bunny’s visit. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.
