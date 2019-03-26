Darlington Raceway to kick off NASCAR’s 2020 playoff schedule

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Darlington Raceway will kick off NASCAR’s 2020 playoff schedule with September’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 race.
According to a press release, the Southern 500 will take place over Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
The race has traditionally been one of the final races of the regular season since the current playoff format was adopted. Now, the "Lady in Black" will play a more crucial part in crowning the champion in NASCAR's top series.
“To be able to host our Labor Day throwback weekend as the first race of the NASCAR playoffs will create tremendous excitement and enthusiasm for our fans,” said track president Kerry Tharp.
Darlington Raceway will host its throwback festivities on Labor Day weekend for the sixth consecutive year after returning to its traditional race date in 2015, the release stated.
To see the full 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, click here.
