Cam Newton says he’s benching sex in hopes of making his ‘mind stronger’: But could it work?

CHARLOTTE, NC (WMBF) - Panthers QB Cam Newton told James Corden during an appearance on the Late Late Show this week that he will be abstaining from orgasms for the month of March.
“No climax,” the 2015 NFL MVP told the live audience. Newton said through 22 days the endeavor had been ‘challenging’.
But could a break from scoring off the field help the signal caller score more on it? Experts have mixed opinions.
“I don’t know about making your mind stronger per say,” began Sandra Quast MA, LPC with Coastal Haven Counseling. “But let’s say if having sex is on your mind 30 percent of your day and you know now you cannot do that, you can free up your mind to put that energy into something else.”
“Is this 1972?" Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio asked jokingly. "Is he being trained by Mickey from the Rocky movies?”
Needless to say not all experts were thrilled with the announcement of Newton’s unique training regiment. However others along the Grand Strand believe the time-out could help the QB focus.
“If that would help him focus exactly what he wants to focus in on he could take that drive, that internal drive that he has for those urges and redirect them,” said Mona Lee, Holistic Health Practitioner and co-founder of Beautiful Minds in Carolina Forest.
“It’s very powerful for the mind as well because the creative juices are flowing and it creates a very strong focus.”
Luckily for Newton March is coming to a close.
