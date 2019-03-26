Arrest made in robbery investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A man is facing charges in connection to a robbery earlier this month in Lumberton.
Mario Donte Whitted, 24, of Fayetteville, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
The charges stem from a robbery that happened on March 2 on 7th Street Road, according to an online post from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say two cell phones, money, a bank card and car keys valued at $1,622 were stolen.
Whitted was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $75,000 secured bond, the post states.
The Fayetteville Police Department and Raeford Police Department assisted with the investigation.
