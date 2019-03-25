Warrants issued for former police chief accused of robbing Pawleys Island bank

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Warrants have been issued for a man accused of robbing a Pawleys Island bank on Friday.
According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Richard Edward Inman, of Fountain Inn, is being charged with armed robbery, entering a bank, depository or building and loan with the intent to steal, and failure to stop for a blue light.
Inman is being held at the Charleston County Jail after being wounded following a car chase and stop south of McClellanville on Friday, the release stated.
RELATED STORY: GCSO: Pawleys Island bank robbery suspect shot during apprehension in Charleston County
According to NBC affiliate WYFF in Greenville, Inman is a former Upstate police chief who resigned from the Williamston Police Department in 2011.
In 2017, he was accused of robbing a Bank of America branch in Simpsonville, according to WYFF.
The suspect is accused of entering the Bank of America branch on U.S. 17 in the Pawleys Island area just before 6 p.m. Friday and handing a teller a note demanding money. He said he was armed with a firearm, according to a report.
Inman reportedly left the area in a van that was spotted by deputies traveling south on U.S. 17 in Georgetown County. The chase went into Charleston County and passed through McClellanville.
According to the release, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted in stopping the vehicle. After getting out of the van, the suspect was wounded by a deputy.
He was taken into custody and transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment before being taken to the Charleston County jail, according to the GCSO.
The State Law Enforcement Division is in charge of the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.