Student Spotlight: Conway teen talks journey to The Voice, being on team Blake

“I don’t really care the capacity of it, I know that music is what I want to do the rest of my life. Whether that’s in a coffee shop for the rest of my life with small crowds or if it’s in a stadium with thousands of people,” Hennigan said. “I know when I sing, when I make music, it’s all for connecting with people, for touching them, if I can do that for one person, that’s all that matters to me.”