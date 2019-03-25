Student Spotlight: Conway teen talks journey to The Voice, being on team Blake

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A small town girl from Conway now has the chance of a lifetime to sing on the national stage of The Voice.
Viewers watched Cecily Hennigan as she stood on stage and impressed singer Blake Shelton with her voice.
The Conway High School junior says she still can’t believe it all.
“I never thought I would make it somewhere so big coming from somewhere so small,” Hennigan said. “I’ve always been surrounded by music, literally came out of the womb listening to music, like my moms said I would hum when I hate when I was a kid. I’ve been a music baby since the beginning. My whole family loves music. We all love to sing.”
Last summer, Hennigan took a leap of faith and went to an open call audition with 12,000 other people.
“We just decided we’re going to take a road trip,” Hennigan said.
That led to the moment when Shelton turned his chair.
“”I was facing the audience and connecting with them and I just remember turning and seeing his chair turn and I was just like, ‘Thank you Jesus I don’t have anything to worry about now, if you crack you don’t have anything to worry about, my voice can crack, I hope he can’t turn his chair back around. I’m safe and good to go,’” Hennigan said.
She said Shelton was very welcoming and happy to have her on his team.
“He hugged me after I finished. He was so encouraging, telling me he was so happy I was on his team and that I don’t have any idea of what I’m capable of as a musician,” Hennigan said. “I’m excited to see what he’ll do as a coach with me.”
Hennigan said that Shelton is a passionate, sweet and genuine person and she’s blessed to be a part of his team.
She also told WMBF News that she’s a songwriter and it’s something she’s done since she was a young girl.
“Whether it was a little jingle or something about loving my mom, over the years I realized how much I love it,” Hennigan said.
Hennigan said she sees music being a part of her life forever.
“I don’t really care the capacity of it, I know that music is what I want to do the rest of my life. Whether that’s in a coffee shop for the rest of my life with small crowds or if it’s in a stadium with thousands of people,” Hennigan said. “I know when I sing, when I make music, it’s all for connecting with people, for touching them, if I can do that for one person, that’s all that matters to me.”
She also said that she is always taking her Conway pride with her.
“Because it’s so small, it makes it so beautiful, because everyone has my back. It’s beautiful,” Hennigan said.
The Voice battle rounds start Monday night and for the next three weeks. Be sure to stay tuned to The Voice after WMBF News at 7 p.m. to see who Hennigan’s battle parter is and what duet they will sing.
