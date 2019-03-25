Rowan County man wanted for sex assault of child

By WBTV Web Staff | March 25, 2019 at 11:29 AM EST - Updated March 25 at 1:48 PM

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Authorities have obtained arrest warrants for a man they say sexually assaulted a child under the age of 15-years-old in Rowan County.

Arrest warrants were issued for 37-year-old James Wesley Barnes Monday.

Barnes is wanted for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, indecent liberties with a minor, second degree kidnapping, statutory sex offense and statutory rape.

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? 37-year-old James Wesley Barnes is wanted in connection to a child sex assault case out of Rowan County. Police say Barnes, now on Rowan Co's Most Wanted List, may be in South Carolina.

Officials say they have not been able to locate and arrest Barnes who may be in Myrtle Beach.

He was added to Rowan County Sheriff’s Most Wanted List.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

