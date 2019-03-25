Report: Victims forced behind counter during Dollar General armed robbery

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in the Conway area of Horry County.
Officers were called just after 10 p.m. Friday to the store on Lee’s Landing Circle for a reported armed robbery.
Two of the victims told officers that a robber made everyone go behind the front counter and proceeded to take money from cash registers and safe.
During the robbery, another victim walked into the store and had his wallet and cash taken, the police report stated.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
A description of the robber was not given.
Police obtained and reviewed video footage of the robbery as they continue to investigate the case.
