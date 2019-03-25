Property owner considering new hotel near Cherry Grove Pier

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The owner of one property in North Myrtle Beach is looking to bring a brand-name hotel to the oceanfront.
An empty lot right next to the Prince Resort and steps away from the Cherry Grove Pier could soon welcome a new six-story Hampton Inns & Suites.
Officials with the city of North Myrtle Beach voted to amend the Prince Resort Planned Development District to allow the new oceanfront hotel at their recent city council meeting.
The original Prince Resort Planned Development District was approved for a second twin tower of 18 stories with 170 units. City officials said the proposed Hampton Inn project is a much better option for the community due to its smaller size.
However, some residents and surfers disagree.
The Adaptive Surf Project is a local program that provides disabled surfers with opportunities on the water. It has also placed beach mats by the pier to make it wheelchair accessible.
Project leaders said they're concerned this development would impact their activities, and they hope to work with the parks and recreation department to come up with an agreement.
Some residents also said the possible addition of a hotel would change the character of Cherry Grove and impact the environment with flooding issues, beach accessibility and traffic.
“It is more houses, more residential, more family friendly. There’s not a lot of hotels in this area and that actually is what attracted us to this area, was the houses instead of all the big hotels and sky rises,” said Cherry Grove resident Stacy Costella.
Officials said the project is still in its very early stages, so construction will not start anytime soon. The property owner still needs to go through the normal building permit process and develop a site plan.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.