Police respond to shooting in the Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police were called to The Farm neighborhood in Carolina Forest late Friday night after getting reports of a shooting.
According to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department, officers spoke to two people at a home off of Hayseed Way. Both said they were holding a house party while their father was in the hospital and that shots were fired outside the home.
Bullets reportedly struck the home’s interior walls, the report stated. A victim was also found at a local hospital.
According to HCPD officials, the incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.
