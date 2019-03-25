Police respond to shooting in the Carolina Forest area

By WMBF News Staff | March 25, 2019 at 3:58 PM EST - Updated March 25 at 3:58 PM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police were called to The Farm neighborhood in Carolina Forest late Friday night after getting reports of a shooting.

According to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department, officers spoke to two people at a home off of Hayseed Way. Both said they were holding a house party while their father was in the hospital and that shots were fired outside the home.

Bullets reportedly struck the home’s interior walls, the report stated. A victim was also found at a local hospital.

According to HCPD officials, the incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

