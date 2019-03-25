One injured in officer-involved shooting in Nichols area; SLED to investigate

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday morning in the Nichols area, according to Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.
Officers were called to the area of Creek Landing Road shorty after 6:00 a.m., Moskov said. She added that a person shot at property and threatened others before fleeing. The person was eventually located in the woods and shots were fired, according to Moskov.
One person was taken to the hospital for treatment; police did not confirm if the person was a veteran.
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and Horry County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.
No officers were injured in the incident. The public is asked to avoid the area as law enforcement continues to investigate.
