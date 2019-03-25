Investigation continues after 3-year-old found wandering alone on side of Longs area road

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to a 3-year-old boy wandering alone on the side of a road in the Longs area over the weekend, according to the Horry County Police Department spokesperson.
An HCPD report states officers were called to the area of West Highway 9 and Marlowe Circle in the Longs area Saturday evening after two people found the child on the side of the road and took him into their care.
Both people told police the child didn’t give them his name or where his parents might be. Attempts were made to get in touch with the boy’s guardian by speaking to area neighbors, but they proved unsuccessful, the report stated
The Department of Social Services was called to the scene and DSS representatives took the child into their care.
HCPD officers then put out a call on social media Sunday morning asking for help identifying the child and reuniting him with his parents.
By mid-morning, the child had been identified and his parents found. No charges have been filed in the case as of Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.