FIRST ALERT: Warm and breezy with increasing rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer weather today will be followed by increasing rain chances tonight and the risk of frost by the middle of the week.
Temperatures this morning in the 50s will soar into the 70s by the afternoon with lower readings in the lower 70s at the beach and middle to upper 70s inland. Sunny skies this morning will give way to gradually thickening clouds. A few pop up showers will be possible this afternoon, but most areas will stay dry.
Tonight will see a strong cold front approaching the region. Ahead of this front, a band of rain with a few thunderstorms will move through the area. The best chance of rain will arrive from 10:00 PM tonight through 4:00 AM Tuesday. The cold front will push off shore before sunrise Tuesday and cooler weather will start to move in.
Areas of light rain and drizzle will be lingering across the region Tuesday morning with temperatures in the middle and upper 50s. Through the day Tuesday, morning drizzle will gradually taper off and clouds will begin to clear by the mid to late afternoon. Winds will turn quite gusty and reach up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will hold steady in the middle and upper 50s through the day.
Temperatures will fall quickly with mostly clear skies on Tuesday night. By Wednesday morning, areas of frost are likely especially inland. Temperatures will reach the upper 30s long the Grand Strand and lower to middle 30s across the Pee Dee. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will see another risk of frost as temperatures once again drop well into the 30s.
Much milder weather will return by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.