Firefighters respond to three structure fires in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Multiple fire agencies were called to fight three structure fires Monday afternoon in North Myrtle Beach.
North Myrtle Beach Fire/Rescue were called to the fire on Blossom Street. According to a release, two structures were totally involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. The third structure fire is nearly out, but also a total loss.
For a brief period of time, a woods fire was active but is out.
North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said two of the structures are a trailer and home. He said firefighters were able to get the flames under control.
Dowling said that no injuries have been reported so far, but searches of the structures have not been accomplished because of the nature of the fires.
The Horry County Fire Rescue is helping North Myrtle Beach Fire battle the fires, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey.
It’s not clear what caused the fires.
