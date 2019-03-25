Emails show Horry County Council began discussing severance package for administrator soon after heated meeting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Newly-released emails reveal that Horry County Council members began talking about a possible severance package for the county administrator shortly after a heated meeting included a vote to terminate the administrator’s employment.
Those emails, released following a WMBF News Freedom of Information Act request, show that Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner sent a note March 12 updating the rest of the governing body about a meeting he had with vice chairman Harold Worley and council members Danny Hardee and Al Allen regarding a possible severance package for administrator Chris Eldridge.
“We are all in agreement that this needs to happen and soon,” Gardner wrote.
On March 5, the council voted on whether to fire Eldridge after he instigated an investigation into extortion allegations against Gardner.
After nearly two hours of fiery exchange between council members and the administrator, the governing body’s vote to terminate Eldridge from his position died when it ended in a 6-6 tie.
In his March 12 email, Gardner asked for two volunteers to discuss the severance package with Eldridge.
“I have thought about this and I think it would be fair and balanced to have one member from each side of last week’s 6-6 vote, one member who voted yes and one member who voted no,” Gardner wrote.
Allen responded that he would be willing to work with Gardner.
“I would like to see a reasonable and fair package for Chris,” Allen wrote.
The county administrator’s employment contract is one of two items on the agenda for a special-called Horry County Council meeting set for Monday night.
The emails can be read in full below:
Last year, Eldridge asked the State Law Enforcement Division to look into possible extortion after he claimed that Gardner, who was then newly sworn in as the Horry County Council chairman, tried to manipulate Sandy Davis, director of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation, during a lunch meeting with Luke Barefoot, an associate of Gardner’s.
The State Law Enforcement Division investigated the claims and 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson cleared Gardner of the extortion allegations after reviewing SLED’s report.
