Coroner: Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Nichols area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The man injured Monday morning in an officer-involved shooting in the Nichols area has died, according to information from the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
The coroner confirmed that 30-year-old Brandon Coty Elliott passed away at McLeod-Loris Hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the officer-involved shooting, according to Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.
Officers were called to the area of Creek Landing Road shorty after 6:00 a.m., Moskov said. She added that a person shot at property and threatened others before fleeing. The person was eventually located in the woods and shots were fired, according to Moskov.
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and Horry County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.