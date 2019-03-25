Community asked to avoid Creek Landing Road in Nichols area while police search for possible shooter

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are searching for an armed suspect in the Nichols area Monday morning, according to Horry County officers on the scene.
WMBF News has a crew in the area of the 900 block of Creek Landing Road, near Nichols Highway North. Police indicated at 10 a.m. the scene was still active.
According to a press release from the Horry County Police Department, members of the community are being asked to avoid the area of Creek Landing Road while officers conduct an investigation into a possible shooting.
Those already in the area are asked to shelter in place until advised otherwise. Police are currently in pursuit of a person in the woods near Creek Landing Road, the release stated. The suspect is believed to have shot several items of personal property and may still be armed.
