Carolina True Crime: Over 80 years later, Pee Dee bank robbery remains one of SC’s most infamous

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – In the Florence County community of Lake City, a street sign pays homage to the infamous Palmetto State Bank Robbery of 1934.
The bank lost more than $110,000, which equates to over $2 million today.
During the trial, it was alleged that one of the robbers was an associate of notorious bank robber George “Baby Face” Nelson.
Today, the Palmetto State Bank Robbery remains one of South Carolina’s most infamous. In this latest edition of “Carolina True Crime,” WMBF News is going back in time to take a look at what led up to the robbery and the trial that followed.
