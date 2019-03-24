SC native, NBC News anchor Craig Melvin champions fight against homelessness at ‘Night of Promises’ gala

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina's own Craig Melvin came back home to the Capital City for a couple of days.
Melvin was the emcee for the Night of Promise Gala last night which benefits Family Promise of the Midlands, a coalition of 30 Midlands churches who help families experiencing homelessness.
Melvin spoke with us on the topic of homelessness, an issue he says he's been passionate about for a long time. As his grandfather was in and out of homeless shelters.
"I would have people to know and understand that what they think about homelessness probably isn't true. It's not just drug addicts and alcoholics and people who make bad decisions," Melvin said. "There are a lot of people that are one pay away, or an accident away, or a health emergency away from experiencing homelessness. It can happen to just about anyone, so I would have people know that and I would have people understand that it's one of the few things that as a society we can solve."
In its first four years, Family Promise has helped 175 children and their parents and guardians.
They’ve also assisted roughly an additional 1,500 people by helping them remain in their homes or by guiding them to appropriate services.
