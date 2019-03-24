One lucky Powerball player in SC won $1 million in Saturday night’s drawing

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Did you wake up to check your lottery ticket only to find you're not an overnight millionaire?
Well, don’t worry, no one else hit the Powerball jackpot, either, falling short of matching all six numbers in the March 23 drawing.
The jackpot is now up to $ 750 million, the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in history.
But not all is not lost, though - one lucky person in South Carolina did match five numbers, winning $1 million. In all, there were 10 $1 million prize winners across the county.
If you need to check your ticket, here are the winning numbers: 24-25-52-60 and 66. The Powerball was 5.
The next drawing is on Wednesday, March 27.
