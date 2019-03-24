Horry County 8-year-old praised for emergency actions after twin brother has seizure

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An Horry County child is being celebrated for quick-witted actions in an emergency situation.
Horry County Fire Rescue took to Facebook Friday to introduce the Drake family, including identical 8-year-old twins Coleman and Benjamin.
According to the post, the twins were hanging out with their grandmother after school on March 1, when Benjamin began suffering from a seizure.
“Parents and guardians, if you haven’t already, please take the time to talk to your kids about the information they need to know if an emergency happens and they have to call 911.”
Authorities say Coleman was taught by his parents what to do in an emergency situation and relayed all critical information they needed to respond accordingly.
“He told one of our many wonderful dispatchers, what his brother was experiencing, his address and what the house looked like. This is all very valuable information for our first-responders," the post continues.
Benjamin, Coleman’s brother, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Later in the week the Drake family had a chance to meet those involved with the situation, including HCFR Chief Joseph Tanner and 911 head Renee Hardwick.
The group presenting goodies including a HCFR Challenge Coin and congratulations to Coleman.
“We love a positive outcome like this, and also the opportunity to share the ever-important message that teaching children how to handle emergency situations could save the lives of loved ones!”
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.