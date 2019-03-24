Horry County Police attempting to identify child, find parents

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for the public’s help to identify a lost child and find his parents.
According to the Horry County Police Department, the boy was found wandering alone with no adult on Highway 9 near Marlowe Circle in the Longs area around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The boy is approximately 2 to 3 years old and was unable to answer where he lived or who his parents are.
Police say as of this morning, no calls have come in to report a missing child in the area, and officers patrolling in the area were unable to find any parents.
Anyone with information that may help identify this child or locate his parents is asked to call HCPD.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.