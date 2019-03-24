Florence Police searching for two accused of attempted murder

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Police are searching for a pair of suspects Sunday after a victim was found with life threatening injuries.
Florence Police say they received a shots fired call at Coit street in Sumter to find one person with life threatening gunshot wounds.
Investigators have since identified two suspects involved in this incident and have obtained arrest warrants for Jolica Danielle Joyner (left) and Marsha Jaquetta Shawnic Joyner (right).
Law enforcement says the duo may be in a 2005 GMC Yukon with SC tag: PMC 819.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts or additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact at Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
