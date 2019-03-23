Search leads to drugs, ‘Jugghead’ arrest near residence in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY,NC (WMBF) - Authorities have two suspects in custody Saturday after the execution of a search warrant led to the discovery of drugs. Authorities say they found a quantity of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and three firearms in a home in the 300 block of Barber Shop Road, Red Springs.
Investigators arrested and charged Bryan Keith “Jugghead” Hardin, 59, of Lumberton, with Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana, Maintaining a Drug Dwelling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
James Matthew Huggins, 34, of Lumberton was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana up to a ½ oz and released from custody.
Hardin was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.