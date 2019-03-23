Local man faces indecent liberties, rape charges involving child

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of raping a child under the age of 15.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division arrested Pedro Mina, 41, of St. Pauls on Friday.
He’s charged with indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape of a child under the age of 15.
The charges are in relation to an incident that occurred on March 19, according to a post by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
He was taken to Robeson County Detention Center and given a $50,000 bond.
