Customers, employees evacuated from Horry County Walmart due to fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A fire forced customers and employees to evacuate Friday night from a Walmart in the Conway area of Horry County.
Horry County Fire Rescue and the Conway Fire Department responded to the fire around 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart on Middle Ridge Avenue, just off Highway 501.
The building was evacuated, and the fire was put out by the suppression system.
No one was hurt.
HCFR say firefighters will continue to ventilate the entire building.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.