Conway Police say runaway teen ‘located and safe’

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway Police Department are thanking the public Saturday after a runaway 16-year-old was found safe.
Natasjia “Tasia” Clark, 16, of Myrtle Beach was last seen in the area of Dewberry Street in Conway, SC on Friday,March 22nd around 5:20pm according to authorities.
Clark is described as:
Black Hair / Brown Eyes Height - 5’5” Weight – 130 pounds Last seen wearing White T-shirt with red & blue graphics, light blue jeans, white shoes with red checkering and no laces.
Anyone with any information on Natasjia’s location or has come in contact with her is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
