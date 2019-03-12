Charleston County one step closer to plastic bag ban

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County is one step closer to a plastic bag ban following Tuesday’s vote.
Council members approved the second reading of the ordinance.
The county is not the only municipality in the Lowcountry talking about plastic bans. This is happening while the State House is trying to put a ban on plastic bans across the Palmetto State.
Charleston County officials still say that even with the state wide effort they will still want to see a ban in their area.
Mt. Pleasant, Folly Beach, and even the City of Charleston are just a few of the Lowcountry areas to have already banned single-use plastic bags, and Charleston County wants to hop on board.
They may run into a problem though.Legislators have introduced a bill that is already going through the motions that would actually put a ban on plastic bag bans. This means any city or county-level bans would be discontinued.
Charleston County Councilman Vic Rawl said regardless of what the state says, he believes the cities and counties that already have a ban in place or are working to get one will continue to push forward "because it is important to them.”
Mount Pleasant also has a plastic item on the agenda Tuesday night that would ban specific things like the plastic tops on donut boxes.
The town already put a plastic bag ban into effect in April 2018 and the mayor says it is something they will continue to enforce.
