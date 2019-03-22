Teachers shot ‘execution style’ with ‘projectiles’ during active shooter drills, association says

INDIANAPOLIS (WTTV/CNN) - During a recent active shooter drill in one Indiana school, law enforcement used projectiles and airsoft guns to shoot at teachers “execution style,” the Indiana State Teachers Association said.
Several teachers were left frightened, hurt and even bloody, the association said.
“It saddens me that we live in a day and age when you have to have this sort of training in the schools to begin with,” said Dan Holub, executive director of the Indiana State Teachers Association.
Teachers have all kinds of training they go through these days to help protect schools and students.
But as more and more go through active shooter training, Holub and the teachers association want to make sure that teachers don’t get shot at.
"The teachers are there, they don't know this is coming and all of a sudden they're being asked to turn around and they're shot at,” Holub said. “It's just craziness."
The incident occurred earlier this year at a school in the Twin Lakes School Corporation in White County, IN.
The White County Sheriff’s Office led a drill where deputies shot teachers with airsoft guns and some teachers said the pellets actually injured them.
"And so, this is just that extreme situation where people are actually, you know, being injured because of the responsibilities that they now have in our school systems,” Holub said. “It's tragic."
The school district put out a statement saying it will continue to work with the sheriff’s office and that it has already spoken with law enforcement about how it will conduct future drills.
The sheriff’s office said it will no longer be using airsoft guns in the drills.
But the teachers association is taking it a step further asking that lawmakers make sure this type of training isn’t used in any district in the state.
"It is pretty pretty extraordinary in my view," Holub said. "That would prohibit as part of active shooter training that teachers and other school staff are you know shot with plastic bullets or whatever."
Holub said that he has not heard an explanation from law enforcement as to why this method was used.
