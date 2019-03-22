Suspect Search: Man accused of taking one-way U-Haul trip; woman wanted on check fraud charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police are on the hunt for a man who they said rented a U-Haul for a one-way trip but he just kept going and woman who went to the bank to cash a check but she didn’t have the check issuer’s permission.
Horry County police are looking for Anthony Capozzi.
They said in January they responded to Highway 544 in Conway.
The victim said Capozzi rented a U-Haul in November. It was a one-way rental to Myrtle Beach but the U-Haul has never been turned in. That truck has an Arizona license plate.
Capozzi is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent $10,000 or more.
He’s 44-years old with a last known address of Brenda Place in Myrtle Beach.
Horry County Police said Denise Doyle Otis attempted to cash a check at Conway National Bank on North Kings Highway from Hardwick’s Electrical, Lighting and Plumbing in the amount of $1,487.56.
The bank employee said she then contacted the business owner to confirm the transaction and learned that the check wa not issued to the person attempting to cash it. The bank employee said Otis then said she needed to get something from her vehicle and never returned.
Otis left her state ID before leaving that bank and taking off in a black Chevrolet Terrain.
The bank also has a video surveillance system.
Otis is charged with forgery less that $10,000.
She’s 57 years old and has a last known address of Highway 544 in Myrtle Beach.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.