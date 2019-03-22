Police warning residents about people looking for yard work who have ‘hidden agendas’

MARION, SC (WMBF) – The Marion Police Department is warning residents about people roaming neighborhoods looking for yard work for extra money who may have other agendas.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, some of the people are legitimate. However, residents should be mindful of those seeking to make “extra money.”
“If you do not know them or feel uncomfortable with them approaching you please reach out to us so we can check them out,” the MPD advises.
The post states that officers know many of the people who perform lawn maintenance and can vouch for them. However, there are others police are familiar with and they are “aware of their hidden agendas.”
Anyone with questions or concerns should contact the Marion Police Department at (843) 423-8616.
